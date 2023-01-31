Elle King Glistens in Sequin Bodycon Dress & Sparkling Platforms for ‘Love Go By’ Performance on ‘Stephen Colbert’

Elle King had a sparkling moment as she performed on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night. The singer performed “Love Go By” from her new album “Come Get Your Wife,” which is now available for streaming.

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer wore a black sequin-embellished long-sleeve midi dress that featured shoulder pads and a square neckline.

King accessorized the look with a pair of gold heart-shaped earrings and an assortment of rings. She kept her bright blond locks in a softly curled style which complimented her glamorous makeup that featured a dark smokey eye and a glossy mauve lip.

Hair stylist Johnny Lavoy and makeup artist Michelle Clark created her glowing look. When they are not working with the country singer, the beauty duo are working on other stars like Miranda Lambert, Rosie Perez and Lady Gaga.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and musical guest Elle King during Thursday’s Jan. 26, 2023 show. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Although the songwriter’s shoes were hidden in the picture, King completed her glistening outfit with a pair of glittery platform pumps. The style featured block heels reaching around 4 inches.

King was styled by Twila Trahan who also works with Caylee Hammack, Tasha Layton and Brittney Spencer.

We last saw the singer at the Country Music Awards in November with her fiancé Dan Tooker wearing a plunging midi dress and bow platform sandals.

King has a unique sense of style that combines glamorous and edgy pieces. For red carpet events, she is often seen pairing an embellished set with a pair of strappy sandals. If she’s performing on stage, she favors graphic tees or jeans with sleek boots or platform sneakers. The country singer also takes every opportunity to slip into a pair of cowboy boots. Her shoe closet is filled with unique pieces from top labels like Saint Laurent, Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin.

