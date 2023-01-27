Elle Fanning Goes Emerald Green in Cutout Dress & Louboutins for Paco Rabanne’s Fame Fragrance Launch

Elle Fanning brought elegance to the pink carpet of Paco Rabanne’s Fame launch event last night in New York City. The actress has been announced as the perfume’s ambassador.

For the soireé, Fanning wore an emerald green Paco Rabanne turtleneck long-sleeve gown that featured a ruched detailing around the neckline and along the waist cutouts that was connected with a crystal embellishment. A lining that starts off at the sparkling detail cascades down the skirt and opens up into a center slit. The embellished gown is from the designer’s resort 2023 collection.

Fanning opted for no accessories to keep the focus on the vibrant gown. She kept her bright blond locks in a sleek style complimenting her glowing makeup that featured a glossy deep red lip. Her glamorous look was created by hairstylist Jenna Alcorn and makeup artist Erin Monroe. The beauty duo has created looks for other stars like Sarayu Blue.

Related Sarah Michelle Gellar Celebrates 'Wolf Pack' UK Premiere in Silver Sequin Dress, Blazer & Louboutins Jordyn Woods Debuts Fiery Red Hair in Sheer Bodycon Dress & Louboutins for Woods By Jordyn Launch Sarah Michelle Gellar Upgrades Pearl-Embellished Bustier With Linen Trousers & 6-Inch Louboutins at SiriusXM Studios

Although they weren’t visible, the actress completed the look with a pair of sparkling Christian Louboutin mules. The silver-toned heels had two rhinestone embellished straps. The embossed leather mules added height to the look with a 4-inch heel.

Fanning was styled by Samantha McMillen who has also dressed Ana de Armas, Natalie Portman and Brie Larson.

The last time we saw the actress was at the Critics Choice Awards wearing a lace corset dress and gold pumps.

Fanning continues to keep herself as a familiar face in the fashion industry. This past November, she starred in Miu Miu’s campaign for their Twist fragrance.

Fanning is known for bringing a glamorous pair of shoes to any appearance. For red carpet events, she favors platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps. Her shoe closet is filled with styles from brands like Miu Miu, Marc Jacobs and Gianvito Rossi. When off-duty, she favors edgier styles like platform boots and chunky sneakers from brands like Balenciaga.

PHOTOS: Elle Fanning’s Red Carpet Style Through the Years