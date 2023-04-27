Elle Fanning Kicks Up Her Heels in Thom Browne Catsuit for Flaunt Magazine

Elle Fanning is the face of Flaunt Magazine’s Promenade Issue. During her interview for the cover, she opened up about her latest role as the eighteenth-century Russian Empress, Catherine the Great, in Hulu’s original series “The Great,” which releases its third season on May 12.

The “Maleficent” actress uniquely posed in a cream Thom Browne catsuit that featured a ruched panel design and a flared turtleneck. She layered the fitted piece with a striped corset in the label’s signature color scheme.

Fanning accessorized the look with gold Cartier jewelry opting for a textured choker, a sparkling ring and a set of bracelets. She kept her hair in a softly waved style complimenting her bold makeup that featured a bright red lip. Her glowing look was created by hairstylist Jenda Alcorn and makeup artist Erin Monroe.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of white mules, also by Thom Browne. The leather heels featured a pointed toe and two cutouts along the vamp.

Though most of the shoot encompassed pieces from Browne’s spring 2023 collection, Fanning also slipped into a red-orange draped Loewe minidress with a strapless multi-pointed neckline. She accessorized with the same Cartier jewelry aside from the necklace which she replaced with two beaded necklaces with matching bracelets.

Fanning paired the look with the designer’s cream Comic Balloon Pumps which are a part of the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

The actress was styled by Flaunt Magazine‘s Style Director Mui-Hai Chu who has also worked with other stars like Kaia Gerber, Emma Chamberlain and Ana de Armas.

The “All The Bright Place” actress continues to keep herself as a familiar face in the fashion industry. This past November, she starred in Miu Miu’s campaign for their Twist fragrance.

