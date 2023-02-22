Elizabeth Olsen Goes Undercover in All-Black Attire & Faux-Fur Lined Dr. Martens Boots in NYC

Elizabeth Olsen was photographed running a few errands today in New York.

All bundled up, Olsen braved the cold in a long black wool coat featuring a collared neckline and button-up closures. Peeking past the collar was a thin scarf in black wrapped around Olsen’s neck.

Elizabeth Olsen photographed running errands in New York on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Although the clothing underneath her jacket wasn’t visible, it appeared that the celebrated thespian was wearing black leggings of some kind with a black top.

Shrouding her features, the “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” actress sported a black baseball cap and matching shades, the star keeping a low profile while out in the city. For the finishing touches, Olsen carried a paper bag and a black leather mini bag which she wore cross-body.

Related Kate Hudson Serves Mom-on-the-Go Style in Black Jumpsuit & Lug Sole Boots With Daughter Rani The Dr. Martens Winter Boot Event Is Your Chance to Save Up to 30% Off Cold-Weather Shoes Elizabeth Olsen Shines in Liquid Bronze Dress, Blazer & Hidden Platforms at Hennessy Paradis Party

Elizabeth Olsen photographed running errands in New York on Feb. 22, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

On her feet, Olsen stepped out in tan “Leonore” Dr. Martens Chelsea boots leather boots with rounded toes, cream faux-fur shearling lining and a glossy finish. The sleek pair streamlined Olsen’s silhouette while the thick soles they boasted offered the star a small boost in height. The pair also featured Dr. Martens’ classic yellow stitching that is, more often than not, instantly recognizable. Chelsea boots are a popular choice for many, including the “WandaVision” star. The style is rugged and sturdy, offering the wearer ease of movement in a fashionable non-slip style perfect for almost any occasion.

A closer look at Elizabeth Olsen’s shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Dr. Martens “Leonore” Chelsea boots. CREDIT: via Dr. Martens

Olsen’s footwear choices are often contemporary and streamlined within her fashion journey with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. On the red carpet, the “Kodachrome” actress can frequently be seen in pointed-toe pumps in a range of neutral and jewel-toned hues by Dior, Sophia Webster and Le Silla. Olsen’s also been seen in sleek sandals from Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Miu Miu as well. Aside from sharp heels, she can be spotted in Khaite sandals, Alice sneakers and Tod’s loafers when off-duty.

PHOTOS: Discover Olsen and more stars in the front row at New York Fashion Week in the gallery.