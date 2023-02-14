Elizabeth Banks Talks Directing ‘Cocaine Bear’ in Vibrant Blue Dress & Strappy Sandals on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Elizabeth Banks appeared on the latest episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Banks was outfitted in bright blue with strappy sandals. During the interview, the actress spoke about directing “Cocaine Bear,” premiering on Feb. 24, and keeping the head of the bear featured in the film hanging in her home office.

Banks look wore a halter-style neckline with additional shoulder straps followed by a ruched and draped midsection that gave the maxi dress a tailored appearance.

Elizabeth Banks on the latest episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Making a sparkling appearance, Banks wore a crystalized pair of long skinny studs which she wore alongside what appeared to be diamond-encrusted rings.

On her feet, Banks opted for black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toes were rounded, making for a dainty construction. Black straps ran across the tops of Banks’ feet and around her ankles, securing the style in place. Strappy sandal heels are a versatile and approachable style loved by many top celebrities, Banks included.

A closer look at Elizabeth Banks’ shoes. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Banks can often be found in strappy sandals, pointed-toe pumps and platform heels in bright and whimsical hues, usually including sparkling embellishments from Sophia Webster, Chanel and Christian Louboutin. As for her wardrobe, the star tends to gravitate towards fitted dresses and skirts for formal occasions. Banks’ style could be classified as on-trend and classic. Her dazzling red carpet looks include gowns from brands like Ralph & Russo, Roland Mouret and Gucci.

