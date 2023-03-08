Eddie Redmayne Poses in Classic Brogues With Zoë Kravitz in Omega’s Aqua Terra Shades Campaign

Omega is getting a star-studded boost for its latest campaign. The luxury watch brand has tapped Eddie Redmayne, Zoë Kravitz and Zhou Dongyu as models for its new Aqua Terra Shades collection.

The trio of actors — who are also brand ambassadors for Omega — take center stage for the campaign, aptly titled “Every Shade of You” after the new line’s Seamaster range of colorful watch faces in hues of yellow, red, green, blue, pink, purple and light beige.

Eddie Redmayne stars in Omega’s Aqua Terra Shades campaign. CREDIT: OMEGA

The imagery features each star in varying hues of the $6,300 watch against large multicolored discs, emphasizing the values of individuality, mood and personal preference. Redmayne’s shots feature the actor in a black sweater and trousers, paired with lace-up leather brogues for a monochrome base to emphasize his Terra Shades’ blue watch face.

Kravitz’s shots are equally sharp, where the “Batman” star wears a relaxed black tank top and simple trousers. Facing the camera is her gleaming silver Aqua Terra Shade watch, its green face catching the light.

Zöe Kravitz stars in Omega’s Aqua Terra Shades campaign. CREDIT: OMEGA

Dongyu rounds out the trio in a jet-black crop top and matching trousers, minimally paired with thin diamond-trimmed huggie earrings. Taking center stage is her Aqua Terra watch, its glossy green face bringing her ensemble a tonal pop of color.

Zhou Dongyu stars in Omega’s Aqua Terra Shades campaign. CREDIT: OMEGA

“Eddie, Zoë and Zhou are the perfect stars for this campaign,” said Omega’s CEO Raynald Aeschlimann in a statement. “Their creative spirits, adaptable talents and varied lifestyles are a great match for this versatile collection. We hope it will inspire customers to really think about the colors they would love to wear themselves.”

Omega’s Aqua Terra Shades collection is now live on the brand’s website.