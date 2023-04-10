Gwen Stefani, Keke Palmer, Kendall Jenner and Other Stars Celebrate Easter in High Heels, Bunny Ears and More

Sunday marked the celebration of Easter and the longstanding tradition to bring families together and celebrate the beginning of spring, as well — often with plenty of candy, Easter Bunnies and gift-filled Easter baskets in tow. Below, we dove into how celebrities celebrated Easter together this year.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took Easter abroad by celebrating the holiday in Italy with their children Luna, Miles and Esti. Teigen wore a light purple skirt, blue jacket and white lace-up sandals for the occasion, while Legend was casually outfitted in a striped sweater, cable-knit cardigan and white and cream lace-up sneakers.

Hilary Duff brought her and husband Matthew Koma’s daughters Banks and Mae to take photos with the Easter Bunny — a common motif of the holiday. A dark blazer, floral-printed skirt and gold hoop earrings proved an easygoing ensemble for the occasion.

Related Zara Tindall Pops in Pink Dress & Suede Heels With Daughter Lena Tindall at 2023 Royal Easter Service Prince George Gets Sharp in Navy Suit & Black Leather Brogues for 2023 Royal Easter Service Princess Charlotte Blossoms in Blue Floral Dress & Velvet Mary Jane Flats for 2023 Royal Easter Service

Paris Hilton hit the slopes for Easter at Montana’s exclusive Yellowstone Club ski resort. Her outfit for the occasion featured a festive pink bunny-eared hat, paired with a pink hoodie, sweatshirt and star-printed joggers — plus a set of glossy Moon Boot boots.

Khloe Kardashian rang in Easter surrounded by family, including her daughter True — as well as her various nieces and mom Kris Jenner. For the occasion, the Good American founder smoothly paired black leggings with a matching sports bra for a casual, relaxed ensemble.

Gwen Stefani welcomed Easter with husband Blake Shelton dressed as the Easter Bunny in a pink rabbit suit. A layered tank top, snake-printed top and denim proved casual and relaxed for the holiday.

Kendall Jenner slipped on a lace-trimmed blue silk dress while at home for Easter. Dark sunglasses and sunflowers smoothly finished her outfit with a springtime twist.

Vanessa Hudgens took a dip in the ocean for Easter with her mom, Gina and sister, Stella. Her outfit featured a black and pink color-blocked wetsuit, paired with light tan flip-flops for a casual base.

Keke Palmer celebrated her and partner Darius Jackson’s first Easter with their son, Leo. Her relaxed Easter outfit featured a ribbed brown sweater, while Leo was dressed in a black polka dot-printed onesie and matching hat.

Heidi Klum posed in a pool while celebrating Easter, as seen on Instagram. A set of fluffy bunny ears and a black star-printed bikini bottom created a sultry, yet playful, take on Easter bunny style for the “Germany’s Next Top Model” host.

First lady Jill Biden wore a pastel green suit with white mesh On Running sneakers at the White House, seen while hosting its annual Easter Egg Roll. President Joe Biden complemented her in a dark blue suit and leather lace-up shoes.

President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden cheer on participants at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll for Easter on the South Lawn of the White House on April 10, 2023. CREDIT: Ron Sachs/ CNP / SplashNews.com

During the royal family’s annual Easter service at Windsor Castle, the Prince and Princess of Wales were dressed in all-blue with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Princess Kate Middleton particularly stood out in a bright blue dress, mat and clutch, paired with suede pumps.

(L-R): Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Princess Kate Middleton of Wales arrive to the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on April 9, 2023. CREDIT: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

PHOTOS: Discover the White House’s 2023 Easter Egg Roll celebration in the gallery.