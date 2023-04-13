Dwyane Wade Masters Casual Style in Cozy Pullover Sweater & Chunky Sneakers at Revolve’s 20th Anniversary

Dwyane Wade brought casual style to Revolve’s 20th-anniversary dinner on April 11. The brand celebrated the milestone with an intimate dinner held at Michael Mente’s, Revolve Co-CEO private residence in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the occasion, Wade sported a black sweater with dark loose-fitting trousers. The former Miami Heat basketball player’s pullover featured a wide, structured round collar and buttons at the center.

Dwyane Wade attends the Revolve 20th anniversary dinner on April 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Completing the NBA star’s look was a pair of chunky white sneakers. The classic style included thick laces, cream and gray uppers, padded collar and perforated inserts on the toe for breathability and comfort.

A closer look at Dwyane Wade’s sneakers at the Revolve 20th anniversary dinner on April 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

(L-R) Jason Bolden, Dwyane Wade and Michael Mente at Revolve’s 20th anniversary dinner on April 11, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Revolve celebrated its 20th anniversary milestone and 6th annual Revolve festival with an intimate dinner at the private residence of Revolve’s Co-CEO Michael Mente in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 11. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Kendall Jenner, Paris Hilton, Michael Costello, Olivia Culpo, Draya Michele, Jason Bolden, Shay Mitchell and Rachel Zoe were all in attendance.

Revolve’s dinner featured friends, family and supporters of the brand from over the last 20 years. Influencers, celebrities, designers, stylists and brand partners gathered and were greeted with a cocktail hour featuring specialty cocktails from 818’s Eight Reserve, while Brittany Sky spun some of the brand’s favorite hits from over the years.

