Dua Lipa Serves Sleek Glamour in Black Dress & Pointy Pumps at Versace’s Fall 2023 Show

Dua Lipa wore all black to attend Versace’s fall 2023 show in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer wore a black Versace gown with spaghetti straps that met at the center of the structured sweetheart neckline. The fitted silhouette is a custom piece from the designer’s fall 2023 collection.

Dua Lipa attends the Versace fall 2023 show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lipa opted for gold jewelry accessorizing with a bulky sparkling ring and a bracelet. She kept her jet-black locks in a side-swept style with loose curls at the ends which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Samantha Lau and hair stylist Chris Appleton. When they are not working on a look for Lipa, you can see the duo working on other stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Nina Dobrev.

Dua Lipa attends the Versace fall 2023 show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black Versace pumps. The satin heels featured a strappy design that was decorated with engraved gold buttons that ran down the center of the shoe and connected to the pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Dua Lipa attends the Versace fall 2023 show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lipa was styled by Lorenzo Posocco who can also be credited for her sharp blazer dress & loafers she wore to Prada’s fall 2023 show in Milan last month.

Black has been the singer’s favorite color to wear recently. We saw the singer in New York City on Tuesday wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a suede miniskirt and knee-high boots.

Donatella Versace switched Milan for Los Angeles to introduce Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday. The star-studded event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Cher, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the Italian brand.

