Dua Lipa Celebrates New Year’s Eve in Sequin Mini Dress with Visible Underwear Trend and Pink Knee-High Boots

In the first days of the new year, Dua Lipa continues to prove herself as a style star.

The “Levitating” singer showed off her NYE fit in an array of photos on Instagram. She rang in 2023 in an iridescent, crystal covered mini dress. Her dress, from Ludovic de Saint Sernin, featured a halter neckline, asymmetrical hemline and an open back that showed her exposed underwear, a recent trend. Lipa added more sparkle with large crystal drop earrings and a thin bracelet.

The Grammy-winning singer added a pair of bright boots to round out her ensemble. She wore pink knee-high boots with a sharp pointed toe for the festivities. Knee-high boots like Lipa’s have come back into style recently. The classic design makes the style wearable and versatile, and fun colors like Lipa’s add more interest to any outfit.

When it comes to shoes, Lipa often goes bold. The “Don’t Start Now” singer’s go-to styles are usually bright and retro, such as Prada boots, Mach & Mach pumps and Bottega Veneta platforms. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS.

For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma. She was also honored with the Collection of the Year award in November at the FN Achievement Awards for her Puma collection with Billy Walsh.

