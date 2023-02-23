Dua Lipa Brings Star Power in Sharp Blazer Dress & Loafers to Prada’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Dua Lipa attended Prada’s fall 2023 show today, during Milan Fashion Week. Lipa sat front row next to big names like Hunter Schafer and Letitia Wright.

The “Don’t Start Now” songstress wore a powerful look comprised of a black blazer dress. A colorful collar peeked past the collar of Lipa’s dress, creating a layered effect.

Dua Lipa, Hunter Schafer and Letitia Wright attend Prada fall 2023 show on Feb. 23, 2023, in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

Amplifying her ensemble, the hitmaker styled dangling triangular orange Prada earrings which she paired alongside chunky silver rings that sat on every other finger. In her lap sat a black leather mini shoulder bag with silver hardware. Rounding out the look, Lipa gathered up her lengthy black locks into a slicked-back ponytail, kept out of her face.

On her feet, Lipa stepped out in glossy black leather loafers. Paired alongside sheer black tights, the style included eye-catching square toes, short stacked block heels and silver Prada logos on each toe. The casual pair contrasted Lipa’s ensemble quite nicely, smartening up the look. Unlike dress shoes, loafers are a more casual footwear choice, perfect for any occasion including attending high-profile red carpet events.

A closer look at Dua Lipa’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

Lipa is a rising star in the fashion and footwear world and collaborated with Puma on a striking streetwear collaboration that debuted this year. The line was recently honored at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards as the Collection of the Year.

The “Levitating” singer’s go-to styles often fall to the categories of retro and bright, such as Mach & Mach pumps, Bottega Veneta platforms and Prada boots. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn 6-inch heels from brands including GCDS. For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides, and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. She has served as a model for brands such as Versace and YSL Beauté.

Dua Lipa attends Prada fall 2023 show on Feb. 23, 2023 in Milan. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

