Dua Lipa Masters Headstand Pose in Leggings & Sports Bra for Her Service 95 Newsletter

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to promote the newest issue of her newsletter.

The “Levitating” singer posted a video on her page on Thursday doing a headstand, a popular yoga pose that helps to strengthen your upper back, shoulders and arms. As the video progresses, it shows a screen recording of Service 95’s newest issue. The weekly newsletter, founded by Lipa, serves as a considered curation of lists, stories, information, thoughts, perspectives and conversations. The latest issue focuses on health and well-being.

In the video, Lipa wore a matching set, perfect for getting a sweat on. She wore black high-waisted leggings for her yoga session, paired with a black sports bra. Her top featured a halter-style back with several straps across the bottom of the garment, offering both style and support.

Lipa opted to go barefoot in the video, though she tends to go bold when it comes to her footwear. The “Don’t Start Now” singer’s go-to styles are usually bright and retro, such as Prada boots, Mach & Mach pumps and Bottega Veneta platforms. However, there’s no heel too high for the musician; she’s also worn six-inch heels from brands like GCDS.

For more casual ensembles, the singer can also be spotted in sneakers, slides and boots from Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Natasha Zinko. Lipa is also a rising star in the fashion world, serving as the face of brands like Versace, YSL Beauté and Fragrance and Puma. She was also honored with the Collection of the Year award in November at the FN Achievement Awards for her Puma collection with Billy Walsh.

