Drew Barrymore Embraces Logomania in Valentino Cape Dress & 6-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Days after sitting down on her own talk show to interview former first lady Michelle Obama, Drew Barrymore stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to catch up with her old pal. The multi-hyphenate made a fashionable appearance on Thursday’s episode, showing off a bold look for the occasion.

Barrymore paired a glamorous cape dress covered in Valentino’s V logo over a gloved bodysuit featuring the same marque, a look that debuted on the runway in the house’s spring 2023 show last fall. The black and beige logomania midi dress retails for $9,500 on matchesfashion.com.

Drew Barrymore on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: NBC

The daytime TV show host tied the eye-catching ensemble together with a pair of statement platforms, opting for a sky-high style boasting block heels that appeared to be approximately 6 inches tall. The chunky pumps were made complete with a glossy patent leather sheen, a round closed toe and an ankle strap fastening.

Drew Barrymore on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: NBC

On her show, Barrymore often wears pointed-toe pumps and platform boots and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Gucci and Larroude. As for her off-duty shoe style, the “Charlie’s Angels” actress has been spotted in Converse sneakers, Dr. Martens boots and Crocs slides.

