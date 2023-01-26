Drew Barrymore Suits Up With Pussy-Bow Blouse & Platform Heels for ‘CBS Mornings’ With Ross Matthews

Drew Barrymore made a case for power suiting outside while joining Ross Matthews at the “CBS Mornings” studios today. The duo, who works together at “The Drew Barrymore Show” hosting the sketch “Drew’s News,” was invited to take over the “Talk of the Table” sequence during the morning show.

Barrymore and Matthews coordinated in black and white dressing for the occasion.

Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews are seen outside “CBS Studio” on Jan. 26, in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Barrymore wore a suit comprised of an oversized single-breasted blazer and loose-fitting wide-leg pants in black. Beneath the suit, she wore a white pussy-bow silk blouse.

Drew Barrymore in seen midtown on Jan. 26, in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

While most of her footwear was hidden, her footwear style peeked through the hem of her pants revealing a platform shoe style. The black and white design coordinated with the suit and top. The round-toe shoe design lends to Barrymore’s signature timeless style.

The last we saw the “Blended” star, she was dressed as the hit horror film “M3gan”‘s namesake robot doll. In that case, she selected classic Mary Jane’s to match the doll’s collegiate vibe.

Barrymore gravitates towards platform boots, pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals when it comes to footwear. You can often find her in a pair of stylish shoes from Jimmy Choo, Gucci Converse, Dr. Martens and Crocs.

