Drew Barrymore Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Hidden Heels for ‘CBS Morning’

Drew Barrymore visited Times Square in New York yesterday to sit down with “CBS Morning.”
Barrymore suited up in a navy blue getup made up of a double-breasted blazer atop a blue satin blouse with high-waist wide-leg pants by Moschino. To bring some more color to the outfit, she wore a navy blue, red and white scarf as a stylish accessory.
The “Charlie’s Angel” alum paired her autumn blonde hair with her glam which mainly consisted of rosy cheeks and glossy pink lipstick.
Her heels were hidden underneath the wide-leg pants, but she likely selected platform heels for this look. The platform profile is one of Barrymore’s favorites, as seen in some of her recent outfits, like the sky-high platform pump heels she wore while reuniting with Adam Sandler to watch the screening of “Hustle”. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.
Over the years, the “Scream” star has explored different style philosophies as her career has evolved. In the beginning, she leaned more into boho-chic styles, and now she gravitates towards a ‘70s aesthetic full of menswear staples, popping colors, and a variety of designers from Gabriella Hearst to Givenchy.
