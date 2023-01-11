Drew Barrymore Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Hidden Heels for ‘CBS Morning’

Drew Barrymore visited Times Square in New York yesterday to sit down with “CBS Morning.”

Barrymore suited up in a navy blue getup made up of a double-breasted blazer atop a blue satin blouse with high-waist wide-leg pants by Moschino. To bring some more color to the outfit, she wore a navy blue, red and white scarf as a stylish accessory.

Drew Barrymore pictured outside the “CBS Morning” show in Times Square, New York. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The “Charlie’s Angel” alum paired her autumn blonde hair with her glam which mainly consisted of rosy cheeks and glossy pink lipstick.

Drew Barrymore pictured giving a goofy funny smile outside the “CBS Morning” show in Times Square, New York. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Her heels were hidden underneath the wide-leg pants, but she likely selected platform heels for this look. The platform profile is one of Barrymore’s favorites, as seen in some of her recent outfits, like the sky-high platform pump heels she wore while reuniting with Adam Sandler to watch the screening of “Hustle”. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Over the years, the “Scream” star has explored different style philosophies as her career has evolved. In the beginning, she leaned more into boho-chic styles, and now she gravitates towards a ‘70s aesthetic full of menswear staples, popping colors, and a variety of designers from Gabriella Hearst to Givenchy.

