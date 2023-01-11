×
Drew Barrymore Suits Up in Navy Blazer & Hidden Heels for ‘CBS Morning’

By Joce Blake
Drew Barrymore visited Times Square in New York yesterday to sit down with “CBS Morning.” 

Barrymore suited up in a navy blue getup made up of a double-breasted blazer atop a blue satin blouse with high-waist wide-leg pants by Moschino. To bring some more color to the outfit, she wore a navy blue, red and white scarf as a stylish accessory. 

Drew Barrymore pictured giving a goofy funny smile outside the "CBS Morning" show in Times Square, Manhattan.Pictured: Drew Barrymore Ref: SPL5514286 110123 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Drew Barrymore pictured outside the “CBS Morning” show in Times Square, New York.
CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

The “Charlie’s Angel” alum paired her autumn blonde hair with her glam which mainly consisted of rosy cheeks and glossy pink lipstick.

Her heels were hidden underneath the wide-leg pants, but she likely selected platform heels for this look. The platform profile is one of Barrymore’s favorites, as seen in some of her recent outfits, like the sky-high platform pump heels she wore while reuniting with Adam Sandler to watch the screening of “Hustle”. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort. 

Over the years, the “Scream” star has explored different style philosophies as her career has evolved. In the beginning, she leaned more into boho-chic styles, and now she gravitates towards a ‘70s aesthetic full of menswear staples, popping colors, and a variety of designers from Gabriella Hearst to Givenchy.

