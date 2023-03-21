Dove Cameron Brings Barbiecore to ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Premiere in Hot Pink Corset Top & Platforms

Dove Cameron attended the photocall for Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!” season two in New York today. Pretty in pink, the “Boyfriend” songstress wore a Barbiecore-inspired ensemble with platforms.

Cameron’s ensemble was comprised of a strapless hot pink boned corset top, tucked into billowing high-waisted matching satin trousers. Overtop her corset top, Cameron sported a similarly pink and satin collared button down, the high shine style keeping the hitmaker warm while providing a match to her two-piece set.

Dove Cameron attends the photo call for Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!” season two at Park Lane Hotel on March 21, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

On the accessories front, Cameron wore silver jewelry including small hoops, the subdued styling making her ensemble further stand out. As for her hair, the former Disney Channel star styled her dark tresses parted down the middle in straight cascading strands, leaving front-facing pieces out to frame her face.

Although they weren’t visible over the slouchy hem of her trousers, Cameron wore platforms to elevate her look, giving her a rather large boost in height. The shoes were most likely a hot pink, making for a full pink monochrome moment.

Dove Cameron attends the photo call for Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!” season two at Park Lane Hotel on March 21, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: WireImage

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino, and Burberry. Platforms are a regular occurrence in Cameron’s shoe assortment.

Cameron’s shoe style is dramatic and edgy. On the red carpet, she can be seen in metallic and dark-toned platform boots, sandals and pumps from brands including Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, the former Disney Channel star regularly wears similarly bold heels and flat sneakers. Cameron also recently became a new darling of the fashion world, attending shows for brands including Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Adeam and Tom Ford.

PHOTOS: See how other stars styled platforms at the 2021 Met Gala.