Dove Cameron Serves ‘The Matrix’ Energy in Long Black Coat & Leather Boots in NYC

Dove Cameron styled a monochromatic look for her latest outing.

The “Descendants” actress stepped out of NBC Studios in New York City on Monday. True to her typical fashion, she wore an all-black outfit channeling “The Matrix.”

Cameron wore a long black wool coat over a black hooded sweatshirt. She also added black pants under the coat that were nearly entirely covered by the cozy jacket. Cameron accessorized the outfit with small wire-frame sunglasses and small hoop earrings.

Cameron leaves NBC Studios in New York City on March 20. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

For her footwear, the “Boyfriend” singer stepped into lug-sole leather boots with rounded toes and a glossy finish. The sleek pair streamlined Cameron’s silhouette and blended into the monochrome look while the thick soles offered a small boost in height, reaching around an inch.

Lug sole boots are a popular choice for many, including Cameron. The style is rugged and sturdy, offering the wearer ease of movement in a fashionable non-slip style perfect for almost any occasion.

A closer look at Cameron’s boots. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Cameron’s shoe style is dramatic and edgy. On the red carpet, she can be seen in metallic and dark platform boots, sandals and pumps from brands including Le Silla, Giuseppe Zanotti and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, the former Disney Channel star regularly wears similarly bold heels and flat sneakers. Cameron also recently became a new darling of the fashion world, attending shows for brands including Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Adeam and Tom Ford.

PHOTOS: Click here to discover Dove Cameron and more stars at the MTV VMA’s 2022 in the gallery.