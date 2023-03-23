Dove Cameron Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Baggy Jeans on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Dove Cameron stopped by the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” show to promote season 2 of the acclaimed comedy series, “Schmigadoon!”, which premieres on April 5. The Apple TV+ show is a parody of musicals where backpacking couple Melissa and Josh get trapped in a magical town filled with singing and dancing townspeople.

The Emmy-award-winning actress slipped on a striking blue top designed by Adeam. The flowy but constructed nature of the top was perfectly chic. The designer is known for elevated, polished styles that reimagine how fabrics be combined to create wearability and expression.

Dove Cameron is seen arriving at ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ Show on March 23, in New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

Cameron kept the high-fashion moment going with Y/Project “Banana” jeans, complete with a faded pink two-tone wash, branded jacron across the back, pleated front legs with rounded seams and tonal stitching.

When it came to footwear, the singer strapped on a pair of towering platforms by Giuseppe Zanotti that instantly elevated her look by 6 inches. Towering platform heels have been a fashion trend for several decades, and they continue to be popular in the entertainment and fashion industries. Whether you’re enhancing your height, improving your posture, or making a fashion statement, they can also be worn to complete a specific outfit.

Cameron’s shoe style is dramatic and edgy. On the red carpet, she can be seen in metallic and dark platform boots, sandals, and pumps from brands including Le Silla and Stuart Weitzman. Off-duty, the former Disney Channel star regularly wears similarly bold heels and flat sneakers. Cameron also recently became a new darling of the fashion world, attending shows for brands including Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Michael Kors, Adeam and Tom Ford.

