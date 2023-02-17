Don Lemon Sports ‘Give a Damn’ Sandals & Swim Trunks With Fiancé Tim Malone on Miami Vacation

CNN’s “This Morning” co-anchor Don Lemon coordinated with his fiancé Tim Malone during their latest outing. The couple was spotted taking a walk on the beach in Miami today.
Both Lemon and Malone opted for casual attire while enjoying a day at the beach. Lemon mastered a monochromatic style for the occasion. The award-winning journalist wore a black short-sleeve T-shirt that featured a round neckline and a small pocket on the side. Lemon teamed his top with black swim trunks.
The television personality gave his wardrobe a sporty touch with a baseball cap and black tinted sunglasses. He added beaded bracelets and carried a cell phone in his hand.
Lemon’s fiancé Tim Malone sported bright blue swim trunks. The lightweight bottoms featured a white drawstring and elastic waistband. The real estate broker accessorized with a watch and carried a red Faena shopping bag in his hand.
When it came down to the shoes, both Lemon and Malone completed their looks with Birkenstock sandals. Lemon slipped into the Birkenstock x Lingua Franca sandals. The exclusive pair is crafted in premium leather, and contoured cork footbeds and features the saying “Give a Damn” across the strap.
Earlier this week, the CNN morning show was seen at the Michael Kors’ fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show. Lemon donned a 70s-inspired outfit with suede boots at the occasion.
PHOTOS: See how more stars style Birkenstock sandals in the gallery.