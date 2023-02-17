Don Lemon Sports ‘Give a Damn’ Sandals & Swim Trunks With Fiancé Tim Malone on Miami Vacation

CNN’s “This Morning” co-anchor Don Lemon coordinated with his fiancé Tim Malone during their latest outing. The couple was spotted taking a walk on the beach in Miami today.

Both Lemon and Malone opted for casual attire while enjoying a day at the beach. Lemon mastered a monochromatic style for the occasion. The award-winning journalist wore a black short-sleeve T-shirt that featured a round neckline and a small pocket on the side. Lemon teamed his top with black swim trunks.

(L-R) Tim Malone and Don Lemon out in Miami on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Don Lemon out in Miami on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

The television personality gave his wardrobe a sporty touch with a baseball cap and black tinted sunglasses. He added beaded bracelets and carried a cell phone in his hand.

Lemon’s fiancé Tim Malone sported bright blue swim trunks. The lightweight bottoms featured a white drawstring and elastic waistband. The real estate broker accessorized with a watch and carried a red Faena shopping bag in his hand.

When it came down to the shoes, both Lemon and Malone completed their looks with Birkenstock sandals. Lemon slipped into the Birkenstock x Lingua Franca sandals. The exclusive pair is crafted in premium leather, and contoured cork footbeds and features the saying “Give a Damn” across the strap.

A closer look at Don Lemon’s Birkenstock sandals while out in Miami, FL on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Don Lemon out in Miami on Feb. 17, 2023. CREDIT: GC Images

Earlier this week, the CNN morning show was seen at the Michael Kors’ fall 2023 New York Fashion Week show. Lemon donned a 70s-inspired outfit with suede boots at the occasion.

Don Lemon attends the Michael Kors Collection fall 2023 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

