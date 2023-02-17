Don Lemon Serves ’70s-Inspired Style in Satin Shirt & Suede Boots at Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show

CNN’s “This Morning” co-anchor Don Lemon looked sharp at the Michael Kors’ fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday where he joined an array of A-listers like Katie Holmes, Lisa Rinna, Kate Hudson and more.

The TV personality opted for a 70s-inspired ensemble with a cape-like wool coat with peaked lapels by Michael Kors. Underneath, Lemon opted for a silk blouse in camel tones and matching tailored pants.

Don Lemmon attends the Michael Kors Collection fall 2023 runway show on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York.

Lemon amped up the 70’s vibes of the look accessorizing it with a pair of large sunglasses with an aviator silhouette and tortoise shell detail on top, and several silver rings on both hands.

When it came to footwear, the TV host went for a pair of brown boots with a rounded toe, black sole and suede finish.

A closer look at Don Lemon’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

The CNN morning show is a longtime friend of the brand, never missing the designer’s shows and events in New York City and even being honored with an award for “Achievement in Broadcasting,” by Kors’ charity foundation “God Serves We Deliver” in 2021.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton

PHOTOS: Michael Kors’ NYFW Front Row Fetes Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson & More for Fall 2023 Collection