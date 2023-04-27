Don Lemon Twins With Husband Tim Malone in Navy Blue Tuxedos & Oxfords at Time 100 Gala 2023

Former CNN’s “This Morning” co-anchor Don Lemon coordinated with husband Tim Malone for their latest red carpet appearance. The couple joined an array of A-listers like Jennifer Coolidge, Ali Wong and Drew Barrymore, who gathered tonight at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York to celebrate the 2023 Time 100 Gala.

Both Lemon and Malone opted for formal attire wearing tuxedos on the red carpet. The television personality and his husband chose two suits in a dark shade of blue finished with satin black lapels and paired them with white shirts with a striped front and front buttons in black.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone attend the 2023 Time100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

They both wore black bowties and white handkerchiefs and Malone added a blue buttoned vest underneath his jacket. As usual, Lemon finished his look with a pair of glasses, in this case with tortoiseshell frames.

When it came down to footwear, both Lemon and Malone completed their looks with black oxford shoes. While Lemon’s had a matt finish, Malone’s had a shiny one and featured a lace-up upper.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone attend the 2023 Time100 Gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Time 100 Gala is an annual celebration of the Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. For this year’s event, held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, Jennifer Coolidge was invited to host the ceremony. The 2023 Time 100 list included Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Angela Bassett, Brittney Griner, Drew Barrymore, Nathan Fielder, Hakeem Jeffries, Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan and more.

