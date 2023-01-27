Dominque Jackson Brings the Drama in Lace Bodysuit & Sharp Pointy Pumps to Mugler’s Paris Haute Couture Show

Mugler brought drama back to the runway during their fall 2023 show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week yesterday. After a 3-year hiatus from showing in person, Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader enlisted a star-studded cast of characters including runway regular Dominique Jackson to make a striking show.
Jackson’s return to the runway was a daring feat, the “Pose” traversing a flight of stairs blindfolded with stilettos on. Although she faltered slightly, Jackson brushed off and embraced the moment as part of her spellbinding catwalk.
The actress wore a black lace corseted bodysuit with long sleeves that transitioned into gloves on the runway.
In addition to the gloves, Jackson also sported a black lace blindfold and carried a geometric-looking black leather clutch with silver hardware.
Kicking up the drama, she sported long bleach blond locks that acted to contrast the dark and brooding nature of her ensemble. Further punctuating the vampy vibes, Jackson wore a glossy burgundy lip.
The lace look transitioned into Jackson’s footwear following a dainty thigh-high construction which translated into a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, sharp triangular toes and a sturdy construction that offered her a more comfortable experience.
Beyond Jackson, Venezuelan musician Arca and talk show host Ziwe also hit the runway, making their modeling debuts.
Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations were held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.
PHOTOS: See all the looks from Mugler’s spring 2022 collection.