Doja Cat Delivers Another Masterclass in Dramatic Dressing With Oversized Blazer, Heels & Eyelash Mustache at Viktor & Rolf Show

Doja Cat’s Paris Fashion Week style is truly unmatched. Following her fiery moment at Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 show — dressed in all red 30,000 crystals and body paint, the Grammy Award-winning singer struck again with another viral look.

This time, Doja Cat embodied androgyny at Viktor and Rolf’s Haute Couture spring 2023 show in Paris today. The “Kiss Me More” musician arrived at the event in a tan pinstripe structured jacket that included a dramatic collar, billowy sleeves and ruffled detailing on the chest.

Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25, 2023 in Paris, France. CREDIT: WireImage

Doja Cat completed her look with coordinating high-waist trousers that were held up by a thick belt and an elaborate green and white pinstripe top. The “Need To Know” artist accessorized with blue-tinted sunglasses, dangling silver cross earrings and long white nails. The real kicker was her choice of glam. Doja Cat offered a new use for false lashes by applying them on her eyebrows, above her lip as a mustache and on her chin as a goatee.

Completing the rapper’s look was a set of white pointy heels. The silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and appeared to include a sharp, elongated pointed toe.

Doja Cat attends the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture spring/summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25, 2023 in Paris, France. CREDIT: WireImage

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

