Doja Cat Swaps $20K Claw Purse for Grapes in Electric Blue Trench Coat & 6-Inch Heels at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Couture Show

Doja Cat continues to bring the drama during Paris Haute Couture Week.

After covering herself in 30,000 red crystals and red paint for the Schiaparelli show and wearing an eyelash mustache for Viktor & Rolf, the singer carried a $20,000 Chris Habana purse in claw shape covered in crystals to Valentino yesterday. Inside the purse was a bottle of Patrón El Alto tequila.

Doja Cat attends the Valentino Haute Couture spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25, 2023 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Later on the same day, Doja swapped the claw purse for grapes — a better match to the electric blue outfit she wore for Jean Paul Gaultier’s spring 2023 Haute Couture show.

Doja Cat attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Doja wore an architecturally-structured blue leather trench coat featuring tailored ruching, intricate pleating and a strikingly wide belt. Her nominal accessories also included rimless rectangle sunglasses, tiny diamond earrings and black gloves.

Keeping with the sleek ensemble, Doja slipped into a pair of Amina Muaddi’s Angelica Plateau Leather platform pumps crafted with high-sheen Italian leather. Finished with a buckled ankle strap, this Italian-made pair is set atop a 2.5-inch platform with 6-inch heels. She layered sheer legwear with the platform pumps proving that this choice is always the right one.

Doja Cat attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 25, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations have been throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season included collections from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi, among numerous others.

