Doja Cat Amps Up Graphic T-Shirt With Fuzzy Striped Hat & Pointy Boots Ahead of the Met Gala 2023

Doja Cat put a fashionable flair on casual attire while out in New York today. The Grammy Award-winning singer was spotted arriving at a hotel in the Big Apple ahead of the Met Gala 2023.

Doja Cat looked comfy and cozy during the outing. The newly announced Skechers campaign star wore a dark gray short-sleeve graphic T-shirt. She teamed the crop top with low-rise light wash baggy denim jeans. Putting her own personal touch on the look, Doja Cat covered her head with a black and white striped fuzzy cat beanie.

Doja Cat out in New York on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

The “You Right” artist continued to accessorize with pink square tinted shades and an Apple Watch. Doja Cat opted for a fresh face no makeup look and carried a burgundy shopping bag on her wrist.

When it came down to the shoes, the “Kiss Me More” musician seemingly tied her outfit together with black leather boots. The silhouette peaked out underneath her jeans and included an elongated pointed toe.

Doja Cat out in New York on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

When it comes to shoes, there’s seemingly no style or height that Doja Cat hasn’t worn. The rapper often coordinates her footwear with her avant-garde outfits, wearing platform sandals by Christian Louboutin, D’Accori, Le Silla and other top brands on the red carpet. When off-duty, she can be spotted in Naked Wolfe’s chunky sneakers, as well as Bottega Veneta sandals. The star has also dipped her toes into the world of collaborations, having released two fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing.

Doja Cat out in New York on May 1, 2023. CREDIT: Matt Agudo / SplashNews.com

The Met Gala raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and celebrates the Costume Institute’s annual exhibits. This year’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” celebrates the life and career of designer Karl Lagerfeld. The 2023 event is notably co-chaired by Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Ashley Rushford is the Digital Editor for Footwear News. She writes and edits stories about celebrity style, the latest fashion trends, shoe releases and exclusive interviews. Ashley received her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University and has written for publications like Essence Magazine and Black Enterprise.