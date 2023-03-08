Diane Kruger Amps Up Trench Coat With Sparkling Mesh Dress & Slingbacks at Miu Miu’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Diane Kruger was sharply outfitted for Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion during Paris Fashion Week on March 7. “The 355″ actress joined a star-studded guest list that included Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Jessica Alba, Kylie Minogue, Ziwe Fumudoh and Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

Kruger arrived at the high-fashion affair, wearing a beige belted trench coat. Underneath the staple piece, the entertainer donned a sheer green dress that was decorated with crystal embellishments at the top and had a mesh skirt.

Diane Kruger attends Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Diane Kruger attends Miu Miu’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images for Miu Miu

Kruger accessorized the look with a statement choker necklace and dark sunglasses. As for glam, the “Out of Blue” star went with soft makeup and slicked her hair down into a low ponytail.

Completing Kruger’s wardrobe was a set of patent slingback pumps by Miu Mu. The silhouette featured an elongated pointed toe and sat atop short pyramid heel. Adding a preppy touch to the shoes, she slipped into a pair of white tube socks.

A closer look at Diane Kruger’s slingback pumps at the Miu Miu fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Diane Kruger leaves the Miu Miu after-party held at Gigi restaurant on March 7, 2023, in Paris. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Miu Miu’s fall 2023 collection highlighted the spirit of the woman on the go, with Miuccia Prada pairing chic neutral tones of black, brown, tan and gray across sharp sweaters, dresses, skirts and coats. Hues of green, orange, pink and red added pops of color throughout the line — which featured sophisticated shoe offerings of chunky monk-strap loafers, peep-toe and buckle-strapped pumps. For a ladylike finish, every model carried leather handbags in the crooks of their arms throughout the show, including Goth, Emma Corrin, Liu Wen and Zaya Wade.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris, France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris schedule.

