Denise Richards Gets Daring in Thigh-High Slit Dress & Clear Heels at ‘Paper Empire’ Premiere With Husband Aaron Phypers

Denise Richards brought sleek style to the premiere of her new television series “Paper Empire” at Annex Beach in Cannes, France on Tuesday. The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was joined on the red carpet by her husband Aaron Phypers.

Richards and Phyers were a coordinated couple at the event, arriving in full all-black ensembles. Richards wore a long-sleeve floor-length dress that featured a daring thigh-high side slit and gold asymmetrical buttons on the hip.

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the television personality simply added small hoop earrings. Richards styled her hair half up, half down and opted for a dark smokey eye.

Richards’ husband Phypers was sharply outfitted for the occasion. He wore a leather jacket with a V-neck top, dark trousers and square-toe boots.

To give her outfit a boost, Richards rounded out her look with black platform sandals. The see-through silhouette featured a small open-toe, slightly pointed outsole and was set on a thin stiletto heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

The Canneseries International Festival is a television festival held annually in Cannes, France. Established in 2018, the 6-day event aims to promote and highlight television series from all over the world and become the voice of modern, popular and ultra-creative art. Its goal is to bring together top talents from the series industry, reveal the talents of tomorrow and to create an international competition that is an unmissable annual rendezvous for series spanning all genres and formats.

