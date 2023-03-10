Demi Moore Coordinates in Black With Pregnant Daughter Rumer Willis in Sky-High Pumps at Versace’s Fall 2023 Show

Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis, who is expecting her first child with Derek Richard Thomas, had a stylish family meeting at the Versace fall 2023 runway show. The event was held on Thursday night at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

Moore exhibited some next-level layering with a sheer top, long blazer, embellished skirt and wide-leg trousers. When it came to accessories, she wore a biker-inspired Versace Repeat Mini Hobo Bag, complete with a bold Medusa charm and diagonal zippers that instantly add a grunge attitude with a Versace edge.

Rumer Willis and Demi Moore attend the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for Willis, she dressed up her baby bump in a black minidress layered with a structured black blazer. She carried the La Medusa Mini Bag designed with a Medusa plaque and fixed chain top handle.

Demi Moore attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Getty Images

Willis’s footwear choice was pair of Versace Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps. The double platform runway design features a satin finish and a high block heel. The ankle strap is adorned with rhinestones and a signature Medusa charm.

While the length of Moore’s dress hid her footwear, she usually opts for sleek and versatile pairs on the red carpet. The MTV Movie Award-winning actress‘ go-to styles are pointed and peep-toe pumps and strappy sandals, often hailing from brands like Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood and Jimmy Choo.

Donatella Versace switched Milan for Los Angeles to introduce Versace’s fall 2023 collection at the Pacific Design Center on Thursday. The star-studded event was attended by Miley Cyrus, Cher, Dua Lipa, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Anne Hathaway, Demi Moore, and Pamela Anderson, among others. On the runway, Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowski walked for the Italian brand.

