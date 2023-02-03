Demi Lovato Amps Up Minidress With Bomber Jacket & Strappy Sandals at Stella McCartney X Adidas Party

Demi Lovato attended the Stella McCartney X Adidas party at Henson Recording Studio in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer wore a black minidress that featured a fishnet panel just underneath the neckline. She layered the dress with a nude cropped bomber jacket that featured black zipper accents.

Demi Lovato attends Stella McCartney X Adidas Party at Henson Recording Studio on Feb. 02, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lovato opted for minimal accessories with a silver-toned pair of hoops. She added to the look with a brown leather shoulder bag that featured a black woven panel and a steel-linked chain. The handbag was also uniquely constructed with an oversized stitched look along the bottom of the piece.

Lovato kept her dark brown pixie cut in a slicked-back style keeping the focus on her subtle makeup that featured a nude pink lip.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black sandals. The open-toe heels featured a strappy design that wrapped around the ankle. The straps featured steel beads that graced the side of the shoes. The sandals brought height to the look with a hidden heel.

The former “X-Factor” judge has been recently gravitating towards edgy looks lately that are filled with leather and metallic embellishments. Over the years, she has been seen in various styles by Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, and Ruthie Davis.

Stella McCartney hosted a legendary party to celebrate 18 years of partnership with Adidas in Los Angeles. The fashion designer and German sportswear brand presented their spring 2023 collection by taking over LA’s famous Henson Recording studio. The Adidas by Stella McCartney pays homage to Stella’s love of deep heritage in music and featured live performances from Koffee, Minke, MUNA, and Beth Ditto alongside a celebration of movement through an immersive roller-skating piece by L.A RollerGirls.

