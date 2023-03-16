Demi Lovato Masters Monochrome Look in White Sheer Coat & Matching Sandals at Boss’ Spring 2023 Miami Show

Demi Lovato attended Boss’ spring 2023 fashion show yesterday in Miami.

The “Cool for the Summer” songstress was dressed in a monochrome ensemble consisting of a white bandeau top which she paired alongside a wispy high-waisted maxi skirt. Overtop it all, Lovato wore a lengthy collared coat with sheer sleeve detailing.

Demi Lovato attends the Boss spring 2023 show in Miami on March 15, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lovato accompanied her glamorous look with coordinating white strappy sandals featuring rounded toes and a sturdy construction. The classic style was accompanied by what looked to be short block heels. The footwear had thick straps that crossed over the top of her toes and around her ankles, securing them in place.

A closer look at Demi Lovato’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The pop star’s love for sky-high footwear silhouettes goes deep. The singer wore dark red oxfords studded with silver spokes all atop massive platforms. The former “X-Factor” judge previously wore similar styles by Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, Casadei and Ruthie Davis to numerous events over the years. The singer has a rock star quality to her clothing these days that often features leather, glitter, metallics, and plenty of bling. The styling perfectly complements the sleek and often edgy shoes they wear.

Boss showed its spring 2023 collection in Miami before a crowd of over 500 guests. The coveted German designer brand enlisted the help of some serious star power, making models of Pamela Anderson, superstar stylist Law Roach, Precious Lee, DJ Khaled and competitive Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini. Models, athletes and entertainers alike stormed down a catwalk made to look like water, evoking themes of transparency. The collection took inspiration from the city it was held in, focusing on duality and individuality in an ever-changing world.

