Demi Lovato Hits High Notes in Crystal-Embellished Suit & Chunky Heels at Billboard’s Grammy Week Showcase

Demi Lovato gave an edgy ensemble a slick boost to perform at the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and Billboard Grammy Week Showcase last night. The Grammy-nominated singer capped off the evening by belting her hit singles, “Feed” and “4 Ever 4 Me.”

Lovato appeared onstage in all-black attire at the Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles. The pop star wore a black suit by Michael Lo Sordo that included a loose-fitting blazer with wide lapels and a snap closure on the side. The “Cool for the Summer” hitmaker complemented the overcoat with matching trousers. Both pieces were decorated with clear beads all over.

Demi Lovato performs at the Billboard NMPA Grammy Week songwriter showcase held at Nightingale Plaza on Feb. 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Demi Lovato performs at the Billboard NMPA Grammy Week songwriter showcase held at Nightingale Plaza on Feb. 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

Lovato parted her dark pixie on the side and accessorized the look with small dangling earrings and a large diamond ring. For glam, the “Confident” artist went with dark eyeshadow, a dust of blush and a neutral matte pout.

Completing Lovato’s wardrobe was a chunky pair of heels. The dark silhouette peeked out underneath her pants leg and seemingly included a round toe and thick outsole.

Demi Lovato performs at the Billboard NMPA Grammy Week songwriter showcase held at Nightingale Plaza on Feb. 1, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Billboard

The pop star’s love for sky-high footwear silhouettes goes deep. The former “X-Factor” judge previously wore styles by Stuart Weitzman, Saint Laurent, Casadei and Ruthie Davis to numerous events over the years. Much like her shoes, the “Cool for the Summer” singer has a rock star quality to their clothing these days that often features leather, glitter, metallics, and plenty of bling.

PHOTOS: See more of Demi Lovato’s bold style in the gallery.