Daphne Oz Delivers Date Night Style in Black Pants & Strappy Sandals With Husband John Jovanovic in New Orleans

Daphne Oz enjoyed a night out with her husband and girlfriends while on a weekend trip to New Orleans. “The Good Dish” host spent the weekend trying the town’s cuisine dressed in her signature classic chic style.

Doctor Oz’s eldest daughter posed on Instagram in front of Galatoire’s restaurant on Bourbon street alongside her husband, John Jovanovic, wearing an all-black ensemble featuring a pair of black slim-fit pants cut above the ankle that drew more attention to her footwear.

The “Masterchef Junior” judge turned the daytime look into a date night one adding a pair of black strappy high-heeled sandals to the casual look. She completed the outfit with a flat golden chain necklace and extra large earrings in the shape of a cross.

For the beauty look, she also kept it effortless wearing her hair down and slightly parted to one side with just a touch of champagne-hued shadow on her eyelids, a thin stroke of black eyeliner and nude lips.

The Emmy winner also shared photos and videos sipping martinis with her friends, and more detailed snapshots of the food and desserts she enjoyed during the trip.

Whether she’s on a TV set or promoting her latest cookbook, “Eat Your Heart Out,” the mother of four usually goes for very classic outfits that feature high wasted pants and skirts and two-piece skirt suits. When it comes to footwear, she favors Italian brands like Valentino, Giuseppe Zanotti and Gianvito Rossi, especially for the red carpet.

