×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Daphne Oz Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Pink Pleated Dress

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
oztwo
The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From the Runway to the Red Carpet
The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From the Runway to the Red Carpet
The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From the Runway to the Red Carpet
The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From the Runway to the Red Carpet
View Gallery 34 Images

Daphne Oz has re-joined the Barbiecore trend with her own montage of photos on Instagram. The chef captioned the post, “heard barbiecore was in.”

The daughter of Dr. Oz wore a hot pink L’Idée pleated gown that featured parachute sleeves and a deep v-neckline. The high-shine piece also brought attention through the open-back design and the thigh-high slits. The vibrant dress is from the brand’s newest collection.

Oz opted for gold accessories with an assortment of bracelets and a set of rings. She kept her bright blond locks in a half-down style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

Unfortunately, “The Good Dish” host’s footwear was hidden from view. To keep within the Barbiecore trend, she most likely slipped into a pair of pink strappy sandals. She usually likes to slip into heels supported by a wedge or block heel that is at least 2 inches tall.

Related

Jordin Sparks Amps Up Ripped Denim Jeans With Plunging Bodysuit & Strappy Sandals at Ted Reid's Pre-Grammy Reception Party

Tracee Ellis Ross Preps for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour With Hair Fan, Sleek Slit Leggings & 6-Inch Heels

Paris Hilton Brings Glitter on the Golf Course in Pyramid Heels With Fingerless Gloves & Pleated Miniskirt

The last time we saw Oz was during a weekend trip to New Orleans with her girlfriends and her husband John Jovanovic. The chef was seen wearing black pants and a strappy style. Oz has recently been hopping from city to city as she also made a quick mid-week trip to Los Angeles two weeks ago. She arrived on the West Coast on Jan. 17 just to leave the next day in the same cashmere coat.

Oz’s go-to style is a little more eye-catching than her usual simply chic looks. She usually goes for a summery outfit or a coordinating set. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the host will step out in something a little more glamorous like a vibrant hot pink minidress. Her go-to footwear is a pair of neutral sandals or wedges. Oz has an expansive shoe closet with styles from various designers including Chanel, Maison Valentino and Gianvito Rossi.

PHOTOS: The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From Runway to the Red Carpet 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad