Daphne Oz Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Pink Pleated Dress

Daphne Oz has re-joined the Barbiecore trend with her own montage of photos on Instagram. The chef captioned the post, “heard barbiecore was in.”

The daughter of Dr. Oz wore a hot pink L’Idée pleated gown that featured parachute sleeves and a deep v-neckline. The high-shine piece also brought attention through the open-back design and the thigh-high slits. The vibrant dress is from the brand’s newest collection.

Oz opted for gold accessories with an assortment of bracelets and a set of rings. She kept her bright blond locks in a half-down style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

Unfortunately, “The Good Dish” host’s footwear was hidden from view. To keep within the Barbiecore trend, she most likely slipped into a pair of pink strappy sandals. She usually likes to slip into heels supported by a wedge or block heel that is at least 2 inches tall.

The last time we saw Oz was during a weekend trip to New Orleans with her girlfriends and her husband John Jovanovic. The chef was seen wearing black pants and a strappy style. Oz has recently been hopping from city to city as she also made a quick mid-week trip to Los Angeles two weeks ago. She arrived on the West Coast on Jan. 17 just to leave the next day in the same cashmere coat.

Oz’s go-to style is a little more eye-catching than her usual simply chic looks. She usually goes for a summery outfit or a coordinating set. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the host will step out in something a little more glamorous like a vibrant hot pink minidress. Her go-to footwear is a pair of neutral sandals or wedges. Oz has an expansive shoe closet with styles from various designers including Chanel, Maison Valentino and Gianvito Rossi.

