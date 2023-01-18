Daphne Oz Looks Effortlessly Chic in Cashmere Coat & Nike Blazer Sneakers

Daphne Oz looked casually chic as she arrived at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The daughter of Dr. Oz wore a navy blue crewneck t-shirt underneath a matching zip-up hoodie. She layered the sweater with a camel Attersee cashmere coat which had a dark brown velvet lining along the center opening. The warm piece is from the brand’s fall 2022 collection. She paired the look with navy blue wide-leg pants.

Oz accessorized with a bulky gold ring and a pair of round gold sunglasses with blackout lenses. For the on-the-go look, she kept her bright blond locks in a natural style complimenting her barely there makeup look with a bare lip.

The chef completed the look with a pair of white Nike Blazer sneakers. The high-top shoes feature a lace-up closure and the infamous black Swoosh symbol which takes up the majority of the side of the shoes. These sneakers are now known for their traction and durability.

The last time we saw the chef was when she took to Instagram last week as she was winding down after a busy day switching a floral skirt and sheer button-up top for a comfy robe. Even if she’s having a sweet mother-daughter moment with her youngest child, Giovanna, the television host often documents her day-to-day through an Instagram post or TikTok video.

Oz’s go-to style is similar to this look. She usually goes for a simply chic outfit and coordinating sets. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the host will step out in something a little more glamorous like a vibrant hot pink minidress. Her go-to footwear is a pair of neutral sandals or wedges. Oz has an expansive shoe closet with styles from various designers including Chanel, Maison Valentino and Gianvito Rossi.

