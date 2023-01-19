Daphne Oz Goes Poses in Black Vest & Woven Sandals in Los Angeles

Daphne Oz kept neutral as she spent one last night in Los Angeles. The chef had a short-lived time on the West Coast. She arrived at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel a couple of days ago looking effortlessly chic after her plane ride.

The daughter of Dr. Oz grabbed In-N-Out Burger on her way back to the airport wearing a black velvet Attersee vest. She added a pair of white Khaite high-waisted jeans to the look. She layered the look with a camel Attersee cashmere coat which had a dark brown velvet lining along the center opening. The warm piece is from the brand’s fall 2022 collection. She was seen wearing the same coat when arriving in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

To accessorize, Oz opted for a bulky gold ring and a black string necklace that hung onto a green-colored stone. She paired her neutral look with a brown leather clutch. Oz kept her bright blond locks in a blown-out style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip.

The “Good Dish” host completed the look with a pair of black leather sandals. The open-toe shoes brought summer style to the look with woven straw soles. The back of the sandals was covered by the angle but she was most likely supported by a wedge or block heel that was at least 2 inches tall.

Oz’s go-to style is similar to this look. She usually goes for a simply chic outfit and coordinating sets. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the host will step out in something a little more glamorous like a vibrant hot pink minidress. Her go-to footwear is a pair of neutral sandals or wedges. Oz has an expansive shoe closet with styles from various designers including Chanel, Maison Valentino and Gianvito Rossi.