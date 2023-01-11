Daphne Oz Blossoms in Floral Skirt & Sheer Button-Up Shirt

Daphne Oz took to Instagram to show how she winds down after a busy day. The daughter of Dr. Oz switched from a glamorous ensemble to a more comfy look. She captioned the post, “last one ready, first one with makeup off, robe on, tea in hand.”

The “Good Dish” host wore a sheer light blue button-down shirt that featured blue pearls that fastened the cuffs and collar of the top. She paired it with a light pink floral satin midi skirt.

To accessorize, Oz opted for an assortment of gold bracelets and rings. She also added sparkling blue studs to the look to match with her sheer top. Oz kept her honey blond hair in a sleek style tucked behind her hair ears to keep the attention on her glowing makeup that featured a smokey eye and a pink lip.

Oz’s footwear was hidden from view. She most likely completed the look with a pair of strappy nude sandals with a stiletto heel. The television host often favors open-toe heels for any occasion.

As she unwinded, she switched into a red robe with a white lining.

The last time we saw the chef was having a sweet mother-daughter moment with her youngest child, Giovanni Jovanovic. Oz was wearing a sweeping Marchesa gown with a draped tulle skirt while her daughter wore a light blue tulle dress with a floral bodice.

Oz’s go-to style is similar to this look. She usually goes for a simply chic outfit and coordinating sets. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the host will step out in something a little more glamorous like a vibrant hot pink minidress. Her go-to footwear is a pair of neutral sandals or wedges. Oz has an expansive shoe closet with styles from various designers including Chanel, Maison Valentino and Gianvito Rossi.