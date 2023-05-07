Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Wears Her Mom’s Jewels in Sunflower Dress & Sandals at Kentucky Derby 2023

Dannielynn Birkhead attended the Kentucky Derby accompanied by her father, Larry Birkhead, on Saturday. For the 149th edition of the historic event, the 16-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith went for a floral look matching color coordinated with her father’s outfit.

A must-see when it comes to Kentucky Derby style, this time Dannielynn wore a floral print dress by Sydney-based designer Leo Lin. The vibrant style featured a box neckline with thin straps and a puffed skirt with a sunflower pattern in yellow, orange and green.

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. CREDIT: Getty Images for Churchill Downs

She accessorized the puffy dress with a crystal necklace and bracelet that belonged to her mom, according to People magazine. The model topped it off with a floral headpiece in the same colors as her dress’s print.

Although the length of her skirt didn’t allow for a full view of her footwear, Dannielynn wore a pair of platform sandals in a light shade of blue.

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend the 149th Kentucky Derby. CREDIT: Getty Images

Dannielynn’s father Larry Birkhead wore a matching outfit featuring a light blue suit, a white and blue striped shirt, and brown Oxford shoes, which was the most popular silhouette among the gentlemen attending the event. As is tradition for the father-daughter duo, Birkhead wore a yellow tie and handkerchief coordinated with his daughter’s colorful look. He even added a sunflower pin he wore on the lapel of his blazer.

As many other celebrities that attended the Kentucky Derby, the night before the pair attended the Barnstable-Brown Gala, an annual exclusive Kentucky Derby Eve party where Larry Birkhead met Anna Nicole Smith 20 years ago while on an assignment as a young photographer.

