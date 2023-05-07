×
Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Wears Her Mom’s Jewels in Sunflower Dress & Sandals at Kentucky Derby 2023

By Irene San Segundo
Dannielynn Birkhead attended the Kentucky Derby accompanied by her father, Larry Birkhead, on Saturday. For the 149th edition of the historic event, the 16-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith went for a floral look matching color coordinated with her father’s outfit.

A must-see when it comes to Kentucky Derby style, this time Dannielynn wore a floral print dress by Sydney-based designer Leo Lin. The vibrant style featured a box neckline with thin straps and a puffed skirt with a sunflower pattern in yellow, orange and green.

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky.
CREDIT: Getty Images for Churchill Downs

She accessorized the puffy dress with a crystal necklace and bracelet that belonged to her mom, according to People magazine. The model topped it off with a floral headpiece in the same colors as her dress’s print.

Although the length of her skirt didn’t allow for a full view of her footwear, Dannielynn wore a pair of platform sandals in a light shade of blue.

Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend the 149th Kentucky Derby.
Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend the 149th Kentucky Derby.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Dannielynn’s father Larry Birkhead wore a matching outfit featuring a light blue suit, a white and blue striped shirt, and brown Oxford shoes, which was the most popular silhouette among the gentlemen attending the event. As is tradition for the father-daughter duo, Birkhead wore a yellow tie and handkerchief coordinated with his daughter’s colorful look. He even added a sunflower pin he wore on the lapel of his blazer.

As many other celebrities that attended the Kentucky Derby, the night before the pair attended the Barnstable-Brown Gala, an annual exclusive Kentucky Derby Eve party where Larry Birkhead met Anna Nicole Smith 20 years ago while on an assignment as a young photographer.

