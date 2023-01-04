Danielle Brooks Bursts With Color in Rainbow-Inspired Sweater Dress & Burgundy Boots on ‘Seth Meyers’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Danielle Brooks stopped by the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” yesterday night. Dressed colorfully, Brooks talked about ghosts and her new Broadway show entitled “The Piano Lesson,” playing now at the Ethel Barrymore theatre in New York.

Wearing a rainbow-inspired outfit, the “Orange Is the New Black” actress modeled a Christopher John Rogers sweater dress with long sleeves striped with a multitude of colors. The dress is from Roger’s resort 2023 collection and it’s made from soft wool that’s intarsia-knitted.

Danielle Brooks on an episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image

Christopher John Rogers’ designs often serve up major doses of color with exaggerated and often oversized silhouettes. The designer prides himself on creating clothing for people of all colors and creeds, shapes and sizes, breaking boundaries in the fashion industry as a direct result of his work.

The bold style was paired alongside a pink Esenshel beanie and large maximalist gold earrings and chunky rings from Jacquemus.

As far as footwear was concerned, Brooks opted for burgundy suede pointed-toe ankle boots. The footwear was fitted with stiletto heels, around 3 to 4 inches, and a sleek textural suede silhouette. A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more.

