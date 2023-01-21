Dakota Johnson Drips in Designer Wearing Gucci Leather Jacket and Monogrammed Shearling Boots at 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Alongside cast and crew, Dakota Johnson attended the premiere of “The Disappearance of Shere Hite” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray Theatre yesterday in Park City, Utah.

Dakota Johnson attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of “The Disappearance of Shere Hite” at The Ray Theatre on Jan. 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the occasion, Johnson was stylishly clad in a full Gucci ensemble down to her feet. The celebrated thespian’s outfit was comprised of black and ivory quilted nylon jacket which she wore overtop a black wool turtleneck. On bottom, Johnson sported light wash baggy denim jeans, which she tucked into the top of her boots for a more casual appearance. The jeans were kept in place with the ever popular black and gold leather Gucci logo belt.

As for her shoes, the “Persuasion” star sported slouchy Gucci mid-length black leather shearling effect boots with rounded toes, adjustable drawstring accents and an appealing shiny patent leather finish. The shoes also featured a monogrammed shearling lining and block heels that ranged around 2 to 3 inches in height.

When it comes to shoes, Johnson often wears sleek neutral sandals, mules and pumps on the red carpet. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress often dons strappy or pointed-toe pairs by Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Miu Miu, among numerous top designers. When off-duty, she can also be seen in loafers and sneakers by Saint Laurent, Marc by Marc Jacobs and Converse. Aside from wearing fashionable shoes, the actress is also a mainstay in the fashion world, serving as a muse to Gucci designer Alessandro Michele in the Italian brand’s campaigns and front rows.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 19-29 in Park City, Utah. This year, it takes on a hybrid method, showcasing films in-person and online after being virtual for the past two years due to the global pandemic. Notable films shown at the festival include “Bad Behaviour,” “Cat Person” and “L’Immensità” among others.

