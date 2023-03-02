‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Costume Designer Reveals the 1970s Rock Legends That Inspired Looks For the Series

Who is ready to rock? This week, Amazon’s “Daisy Jones & the Six” is set to premiere and it’ll take you back to the 1970s.

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid New York Times best-selling novel of the same name, Riley Keough stars as Daisy Jones in the fictional series about a rock band. The story, inspired by Fleetwood Mac, follows feuding lead singers and love interests, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne (played by Sam Claflin).

While the book character may be inspired by Stevie Nicks, costume designer Denise Wingate told FN that Keough wanted to make Daisy her own — and that started with wardrobe.

“She really wanted to embody the character and really feel like the character was real,” said Wingate. “Riley herself is a very independent, free-spirited person who has her own style and really doesn’t care what anybody thinks. And I think she brought that to Daisy.”

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones. CREDIT: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Wingate did, however, stay true to Daisy’s signature style that fans will remember from the book — like the outfit she wears heading into the studio for the first time in nothing but cowboy boots and a men’s dress shirt.

“There are very specific costumes and specific descriptions about Daisy that I felt the fans would be expecting,” she said, noting a beautiful jewel-toned caftan she wears into the water at the Chateau Marmont.

The series also stars Camila Morrone as Camila Dunne, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, Suki Waterhouse as Karen Sirko, Josh Whitehouse as Eddie Roundtree, Sebastian Chacon as Warren Rojas, Nabiyah Be as Simone Jackson, and Tom Wright as Teddy Price.

A scene from “Daisy Jones and the Six.” CREDIT: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Each character had their own mood board, explained Wingate, and the 1970s rock-and-roll era certainly set the tone. Daisy, for instance, was inspired by not only Steve Nicks, but Cher in her Gregg Allman era, as well as Linda Ronstadt.

For Karen, Wingate looked at Patti Smith, Suzi Quatro and Marc Bolan from T. Rex. And for Camila, who is Billy Dunne’s wife in the series, she was inspired by a young Ali Macgraw.

“I had boards and boards and boards,” said the designer. “The actors would come in and my office was like this cave of images.” Other popular bands and artists that were major influences for the men included Rolling Stones, Led Zepplin, Deep Purple, Jim Morrison and more.

There was also a nod to Keough’s own rock-and-roll legacy: her grandfather Elvis Presley. Wingate tapped popular 1970s designer Melody Sabatasso to design two coats for Riley’s character. In a full circle moment, Sabatasso also happened to make two jumpsuits for Presley back in the day.

To further help bring the 1970s style aesthetic to life, the shoes played a major part in each costume, said the designer. Plus, the footwear helped the actors connect to their characters. Not to mention, almost every single shoe was vintage.

“You could tell when when one of the guys would put on a pair of ass kickin’ boots, their swagger and the way they walk changed. And you could see when the girls put on these platforms or these thigh-high boots, it just changes the way they carry themselves,” she said.