Cynthia Erivo Delivers Futuristic Glamour in Silver Mirror Dress With Spaceship Clutch & Heels at ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ London Premiere

Cynthia Erivo sparkled in silver at the global premiere of Netflix’s “Luther: The Fallen Sun” in London today. The Tony Award-winning actress stars in the film alongside Idris Elba, Andy Serkis and Tony McCarthy.

Erivo commanded attention while arriving at the BFI IMAX Waterloo. The “Pinocchio” star appeared on the black carpet in a glittering silver gown. The piece featured thick straps, a plunging V-neckline and a fitted bodice. The garment also included a dramatic, white pleated skirt that accentuated around her.

Cynthia Erivo attends the global premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” at BFI IMAX Waterloo on March 1, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

L-R) Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo attend the global premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” at BFI IMAX Waterloo on March 1, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

Giving the look a futuristic edge, Erivo accessorized with a small silver spaceship handbag, diamond earrings and a collection of midi rings. Further elevating the moment, the Grammy Award-winning singer added long, metallic nails.

The length of Erivo’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice, however, it is likely that she rounded out her wardrobe with statement heels. When she’s on the red carpet, the entertainer tends to gravitate towards sky-high platform heels, versatile boots, sleek sandals and pointed-toe pumps.

Cynthia Erivo attends the the global premiere of “Luther: The Fallen Sun” at BFI IMAX Waterloo on March 1, 2023 in London, England. CREDIT: Lia Toby/Getty Images

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” is currently available to stream on Netflix. The movie is an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga. The film follows a gruesome serial killer that terrorizes London, while disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

