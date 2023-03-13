Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Goes Fiery Red in Bodycon Dress & Heels

Georgina Rodríguez is up to something, as seen in her latest Instagram post.

The girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo captioned the photo, “Shooting day,” just days after announcing that her Netflix docu-series, “I Am Georgina,” will be coming back with their second season on March 24.

Rodríguez was photographed wearing a vibrant red bodycon dress complete with a sweetheart neckline. The mommy mogul accented the dress with a multicolored scarf that served as an accessory and a headscarf.

For accessories, she carried the Hermès Birkin 25 with a Bordeaux shiny finish created with Niloticus Crocodile and gold hardware. The bag is definitely a rare and coveted collectible. On her wrist, she donned a shining Rolex watch with a Roman Diamond Dial in yellow gold.

Her footwear wasn’t visible, but you can usually find the model in pointed-toe pumps in various patterns and textures for any occasion. When it comes to fashion, Rodríguez often favors fitted silhouettes for formal events. Her vast closet is filled with pieces from designer brands like Maison Valentino, Christian Louboutin, and Louis Vuitton. Rodríguez has also starred in many campaigns over the years. She has been seen modeling for the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch, and jewelry brand Chopard.

