Georgina Rodriguez Layers Up in Chinchilla Fur Coat & Pointy Boots for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Birthday Party

Georgina Rodríguez spent the day celebrating her boyfriend and world-renowned soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, who posted a photo thanking everyone for all the birthday love. Ronaldo completed 38 years this Sunday.

The model donned an Elpidio Loffredocoat featuring colored chinchilla fur. Because of the volume of the coat, the rest of her outfit wasn’t visible, but she likely selected an all-black look to match the sleek coat. She pulled her hair back in a classic bun and threw on large diamond hoop earrings for accessories.

On her feet, Rodríguez slipped on a pair of pointy-toe boots in a luxurious finish. This style has been a must-have since the 2000s and it is apparent that it’s not going anywhere any time soon.

For her birthday celebration just a week ago, she dressed up in an all-white ensemble comprised of a ribbed bodycon midi-length dress with long, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a plunging neckline. The influencer coupled the look with a set of white pumps featuring stark leather uppers with triangular toes and thin heels totaling 5 inches in height.

Related Kyle Juszczyk's Wife Kristin Juszczyk Reworks 49ers Jersey Into a Fiery Corset & Styles With Red-Hot Boots for Football Game Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Celebrates Her 29th Birthday in Designer Digs and 5-Inch Heels Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gets Sleek in Skinny Jeans & Stiletto Pumps for His Al Nassr Debut

Rodríguez has a penchant for extravagant fashions. She was announced as the face of Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign, modeling the brand’s newest designer pieces in a stunning concrete Spanish villa. Though this is her first major fashion campaign, Rodríguez has previously modeled for underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay and Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopard. The soccer player’s girlfriend often boasts a hefty price tag when it comes to clothes. When it comes to Rodriguez’s footwear game, we have no doubt it is inspiring her 45.8 million followers.

PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Style Through the Years