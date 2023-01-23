Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gets Sleek in Skinny Jeans & Stiletto Pumps for His Al Nassr Debut

Georgina Rodríguez chose a sleek outfit to cheer on her boyfriend, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, during his debut game for Al Nassr FC against Etiifaq FC in a Saudi Pro League match on Jan. 22.

Rodríguez wore a bright yellow and blue jersey with her boyfriend’s name and number printed on the front. She paired the shirt with dark denim skinny jeans and a brown sable fur coat.

Ronaldo‘s girlfriend accessorized her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a Christian Dior belt with a gold buckle, severed layered, diamond rings and a white crocodile-embossed Hermès Birkin bag.

Completing her outfit, Rodríguez slipped into a pair of cream pumps. The style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with a thin metal flared heel reaching at least 4 inches in height. Pumps are a classic and versatile style that can be paired with dresses and suits for formal occasions, as well as with skinny jeans for more casual events.

When it comes to Rodríguez’s footwear, the higher the heel the better. Ronaldo’s girlfriend is rarely seen in a heel shorter than 4 inches and rotates between pairs of strappy sandals, thigh-high boots and pointed-toe pumps. In her sportier moments, you will typically see Rodríguez wearing matching sets from Alo Yoga with a pair of oversized Nike sneakers.

Related Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Impressive Dance Move in Sweatsuit & Goes Barefoot Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Gets Romantic in Spike Heels & Bodycon Minidress for Couple's Date Night Georgina Rodriguez Goes Casual Chic in Knee-High Boots With Cristiano Ronaldo & His Four Kids at Riyadh Wonderland

Rodríguez is known for her love for luxury brands, especially designer brands like Christian Louboutin, Louis Vuitton, Maison Valentino and more. Not only has she been seen sporting these high-end brands for sports events and glamorous parties, but has worn these brands in a professional capacity as well. She has modeled for several companies including the underwear and swimwear brand Yamamay, Swiss watch and jewelry brand Chopar.

PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Style Through the Years