Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Joins the Louis Vuitton Fan Club in Bodycon Dress & Pointy Pumps

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez is living her best life as she’s promoting the recently launched second season of her Netflix reality series “I Am Georgina,” which premiered on Mar. 24.

The series gives Rodríguez’s followers an inside look at her lifestyle traveling around the world with her soccer player beau, raising her children and her various business endeavors such as modeling and influencer campaigns.

The jet-setting socialite recently shared a post on her IG account, which currently boasts 47.4 million followers, titled “Cosas bonitas,” which translates to “pretty things.”

In the photos, Rodríguez is lounging on a Louis Vuitton trunk in a luxurious ensemble. The model wore a black scoop-neck dress paired with a Louis Vuitton bomber that features black-and-white detailing along the shoulders, hem and cuffs of the jacket.

Rodríguez styled the look with several icy jewelry pieces including several diamond rings and a dual-ended diamond necklace and a brown crocodile-leather Birkin bag. The reality star topped off the look with a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps with a sky-high heel elevating her look by at least 4 inches.

Another more casual, but equally stylish ensemble Rodríguez showed off in the IG carousel was a black nylon bomber jacket, blue high-waisted jeans and a white t-shirt sporting one of the promo images for the second season of her reality series. She styled the second ensemble with a low ponytail, and soft-glam makeup, and accessorized the look with a red leather tote bag and a blinged-out watch. For shoes, Rodríguez went with a pair of dark metallic silver platform sandals.

