Courteney Cox Masters Monochrome in See-Through Mesh Turtleneck and Crystalized Pointed Toe Pumps

Courteney Cox was photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles yesterday in an all-black ensemble with pointed-toe pumps.

Courteney Cox is seen leaving Giorgio Baldi on March 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

Cox’s outfit was comprised of a black mesh turtleneck top and oversized black leather jacket. On bottom, the thespian wore baggy high-waisted satin trousers with an ultra billowing fit.

When it came to shoes, the “Scream” star opted for a matching pair of black crystalized pumps. The pair featured sharp pointed toes and a shiny patent leather finish. The pair sat on stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. Cox’s pumps elevated her look with a monochrome finish, while adding to its slick and strappy elements.

Related Courtney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Pops in Red Dress & Leather Platforms at 'Scream 6' Premiere Courteney Cox Sharpens Up in Velvet Blazer, Sheer Tights & Pointed Pumps at 'Scream 6' Premiere Olivia Wilde Makes a Case for Sheer in Pointy Pumps at Saint Laurent's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

A closer look at Courteney Cox’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Pumps like Cox’s pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Cox, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Cox’s style is known for her versatile and “everywoman” style, as she rewears numerous pieces in her wardrobe. The “Cougar Town” actress often wears neutral knits, denim and suiting that can be mixed, matched and layered with ease. Her shoe style follows a similar route, featuring strappy slingback, platform, peep and pointed-toe pumps and sandals in neutral hues from brands like Jimmy Choo, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. Though she does wear heels off-duty, Cox can also be seen in combat, studded and pointed-toe boots from brands like Gucci and Isabel Marant. Adidas slides and sneakers are also some of her casual go-to pairs.

Courteney Cox is seen leaving Giorgio Baldi on March 17, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: GC Images

PHOTOS: See all the red carpet attendees at the “Scream 6″premiere.