Coi Leray Pops in Checkered Shorts & Ugg Aww Yeah Platform Sandals at Ugg’s Feel House

Coi Leray gave her casual style a boost for the Ugg Feel House and KidSuper Studios event in Palm Springs, Calif. on Thursday. The “Players” rapper was among the many stars to join the founder and designer of KidSuper, Colm Dillane to celebrate his new partnership with the comfort-focused shoe brand.

Leray was comfy-chic for the occasion. The “No More Parties” artist wore a white sleeveless zip-up hoodie. She teamed the top with green and yellow tiny shorts. To take things up a notch, the chart-topping musician accessorized with a blinged-out diamond chain and a watch.

(L-R) Colm Dillane and Coi Leray at the Ugg Feel House x KidSuper Studios event on April 13, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Coi Leray attends the Ugg Feel House x KidSuper event on April 13, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The “Blick Blick” hitmaker styled her hair in loose curls and rounded out the look with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout. Giving her look a fun and colorful boost, Leray slipped into yellow graphic tube socks and the white Ugg Aww Yeah Platform Sandals.

Related Vanessa Hudgens Embraces Lux Leather Trend in Wrap Miniskirt & 5-Inch Heels for 'Today' Show Chloe Bailey Soars in 7-Inch Heels & Glittery Cutout Jumpsuit for 'In Pieces' Tour Chloe Bailey Elevates Furry Denim Coat With Maxi Dress & Chunky Heels at SiriusXM Studios

L-R) A$AP Nast and Coi Leray at the Ugg Feel House x KidSuper Studios event on April 13, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

The Ugg Aww Yeah elevates the functional Sport Yeah slide into a style that bold fashion dreams are made of, bringing height and maximalism to a trend-right silhouette. The platform style features a removable and adjustable logo strap to expand your styling possibilities, a contoured EVA footbed and a 3-inch heel.

Coi Leray attends the Ugg Feel House x KidSuper event on April 13, 2023 in Palm Springs, Calif. CREDIT: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Ugg opened its doors to the next installment of Feel House — a multi-sensory community experience dedicated to making self-expression comfortable for all. Uggs spring 2023 Feel House Palm Springs brought together a community of multi-hyphenate creatives renowned in fashion, art, music, and culture.

To continue the brand’s appreciation for the arts, Ugg tapped New York City-based artist, designer, and Founder of KidSuper, Colm Dillane, to reimagine Ugg’s newest Tasman Sport style made exclusively for Feel House Palm Springs. Featuring Dillane’s signature artwork titled “After School Philosophy,” the Ugg KidSuper Tasman Sport takes the iconic Ugg Tasman and reimagines it for spring through a molded EVA upper, perforated design, and translucent outsole.