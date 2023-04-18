Coi Leray Masters Cozy Style in Acid Wash Bralette & Matching Jeans With Shaggy Sneakers at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Coi Leray looked cool and comfy for Revolve Festival 2023 on April 16. The retailer’s event took place as celebrities converged to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

Leray appeared in cozy style for the event. The “Players” rapper arrived wearing a dramatic floor-length fuzzy printed coat. She kept the piece draped on her forearms to help show off her plunging acid wash bralette and matching low-rise baggy jeans.

Coi Leray attends Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: JKLH/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

To amp up her look, the “No More Parties” artist accessorized with gold mirror futuristic shades and a diamond butterfly necklace. Leray’s hair was slicked back into a high curly ponytail. For makeup, the chart-topping musician opted for sharp winged eyeliner and a glossy lip.

Completing Leray’s outfit was a pair of chunky sneakers. The style featured shaggy black and white uppers, thick laces and a padded outsole.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

The Revolve festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Some brands partnering with the festival include Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell and more. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests. Some other additional brand partners include Supergoop, Touchland, Quay, LaCroix and more.

Coachella is an annual music festival held in Indio, California, celebrating a wide range of musicians with various concerts, activations and events. This year’s performers include Blackpink, Bad Bunny, Björk, Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Rosalia, Boygenius, Charli XCX, Calvin Harris and Willow Smith.

