Coi Leray Elevates Sweatsuit With Leopard Print Coat & Chunky Sneakers at Paris Fashion Week

Coi Leray gave her casual style a slick boost during her latest outing. The “Players” rapper was spotted taking a stroll during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17.

For the occasion, Leray wore a brown leopard print duster coat. The outerwear had thick cuffs on the sleeves, oversized square pockets and a slit a the back. The chart-topping rapper paired the overcoat with a grey zip-up hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Coi Leray arrives at her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Coi Leray arrives at her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Adding a pop of color to her look, the “No More Parties” hitmaker covered her straight blunt-cut cob with a red beret hat that included leather lining near the end. Sticking to a relaxed vibe, Leray carried her essential items in a black leather shoulder bag. For glam, she opted for soft makeup with a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Leray completed her look with a pair of chunky black sneakers. The silhouette had a slightly pointed toe, thick outsole, padded uppers and a smooth midsole for greater comfort.

Chunky sneakers were first popularized in the 1980s for their practicality, comfort and stability. Though the sneaker style’s popularity slowed in the 2000s, chunky sneakers reemerged as part of the divisive “ugly” shoe trend in the late-2010s, capturing the attention of all genders.

Coi Leray arrives at her hotel during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17, 2023. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

When it comes to fashion, Leray has a futuristic and edgy sartorial aesthetic that places emphasis on color and structure. She favors statement pieces from luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Gucci. On the footwear, she will likely reach for strappy sandals and platform sneakers, combat and boots.

PHOTOS: See how more stars style sneakers in the gallery.