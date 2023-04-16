Coi Leray Sparkles in Glittery Bikini Bottoms & Hot Pink Rick Owens Boots for Neon Carnival 2023 During Coachella

Coi Leray brought sparkly style to the 12th annual Neon Carnival 2023. Presented by Levi’s, the highly-anticipated party lit up the desert in Therma, Calif., on Saturday during Coachella season.

Leray posed for photos at the event, wearing a long-sleeve nude mesh crop top. The “Players” rapper complemented her top with glittery hot-pink bikini bottoms. Further elevating her ensemble, Leray accessorized with a collection of diamond jewels including layered necklaces, bracelets and a statement ring.

Coi Leray attends Neon Carnival during Coachella 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tequila Don Jul

The “Blick Blick” artist styled her hair in a high curly ponytail and rounded out her look with sharp, winged eyeliner and a glossy neutral pout.

Finishing Leray’s look was the Rick Owens Bozo Stocking tractor boots. Made in Italy, the slip-on style is crafted in calf leather, round toe, chunky transparent rubber sole and a flat heel.

Rick Owens Bozo Stocking Tractor Boots. CREDIT: Farfetch

When it comes to fashion, Leray has a futuristic and edgy sartorial aesthetic that places emphasis on color and structure. The chart-topping musician favors statement pieces from luxury labels like Louis Vuitton, Balmain and Gucci. On the footwear, she will likely reach for strappy sandals and platform sneakers, combat and boots.

Neon Carnival is a famed party taking place during the Coachella Music Festival. The 12th annual outdoor dance party, created by Brent Bolthouse, will be held at the Desert International Horse Park in partnership with Levi’s, Tequila Don Julio, Smirnoff ICE Neon Lemonades, Path Water and Ghost Energy. The event will feature music by DJ Ruckus, Kayper and Mel Debarge.

